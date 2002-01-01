Oelabs starts from Montreal, Canada in 2010 who committed to being a main provider on optoelectronics lab system. Currently we have an office in Shanghai, Hongkong and Swindon (U.K) which can do the technical development and support around the clock.



Oelabs specializes in developing and marketing fiber optics items and equipment and laser system. Covering from simpler fiber active components (laser diode, Photodiode), passive components ( fused fiber components and filter-based components), integrated optical devices to complicated light/laser source, power meter, spectrometer and etc, all are tailed to products solutions precisely, such as fiber optical sensor, fiber optical gyros and laser Radar and longer-haul communication and secret communication and optical educations & physics experiments .