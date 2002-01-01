OHM Cycles manufactures premium electric bikes in mountain and commuter bike models. Running on electric powered batteries and just pennies worth of energy, they are that are the ultimate car replacement: a way to get more people -- no matter their age or fitness level -- biking instead of driving. OHM bikes are hybrid pedal-assist bikes, which means you will always get some exercise, but have control over how much work you feel like putting in – giving you more reason to bike everywhere.