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This company profile was recorded in our directory between 2002–2024. Information may be outdated. Visit their website directly for current details.Visit Okay Energy Equipment Co.,Ltd →
Company Profile
Okay Energy Equipment Co.,Ltd
Alternative energy HHO can meet the energy demands better than any fossil fuels and it has a wide application of welding,cutting,sealing,flame polishing,carbon cleaning etc.
Okay Energy is the first oxy-hydrogen generator in China,we
have researched and produced hho generator for more than 10years.Main products:Oxy-hydrogen Generator,HHO Generator,Carbon Cleaning System,
Catalytic Converter Cleaning Machine,HHO welding Machine, HHO water welding machine.Okay Energy,let energy be okay.
Okay Energy is the first oxy-hydrogen generator in China,we
have researched and produced hho generator for more than 10years.Main products:Oxy-hydrogen Generator,HHO Generator,Carbon Cleaning System,
Catalytic Converter Cleaning Machine,HHO welding Machine, HHO water welding machine.Okay Energy,let energy be okay.
Contact Information
- Address
- No.27,Wenxuan Road,Yuelu District,Changsha City,China, Changsha, Hunan 410205 45
- Phone
- 86-731-84169262
- sherryhe@okayenergy.cn
- Website
- http://www.okayenergy.com