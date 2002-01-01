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Legacy Archive Entry

This company profile was recorded in our directory between 2002–2024. Information may be outdated. Visit their website directly for current details.

Visit Okay Energy Equipment Co.,Ltd →
Company Profile

Okay Energy Equipment Co.,Ltd

Okay Energy Equipment Co.,Ltd logo
Alternative energy HHO can meet the energy demands better than any fossil fuels and it has a wide application of welding,cutting,sealing,flame polishing,carbon cleaning etc.
Okay Energy is the first oxy-hydrogen generator in China,we 
have researched and produced hho generator for more than 10years.Main products:Oxy-hydrogen Generator,HHO Generator,Carbon Cleaning System,
Catalytic Converter Cleaning Machine,HHO welding Machine, HHO water welding machine.Okay Energy,let energy be okay.

Contact Information

Address
No.27,Wenxuan Road,Yuelu District,Changsha City,China, Changsha, Hunan 410205 45
Phone
86-731-84169262

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