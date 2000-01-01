  1. altenergymag
  2. events
  3. subscribe
Company Profile

Om Air Special Gases

Om Air Special Gases logo
Om Air Special Gases is a manufacturer, importer, exporter of specialty, rare gas products, industrial and liquid gas products. It was established in 2000 has been in Operation since then as a independent, successful, dependable and quality conscious manufacturer situated in the city of Faridabad. A well-known organization throughout the world provide services in Industrial, Petrochemical, Food, Automobile, Steel Manufacturing, Metal Fabrication, Aeronautical, Automatic, Fertilizers.

Contact Information

Address
Plot No. 84, Sector 56A, Behind Tulsi Property Dealer, Faridabad, Haryana 121004 101
Phone
9818370237

Social Media