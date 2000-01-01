Om Air Special Gases is a manufacturer, importer, exporter of specialty, rare gas products, industrial and liquid gas products. It was established in 2000 has been in Operation since then as a independent, successful, dependable and quality conscious manufacturer situated in the city of Faridabad. A well-known organization throughout the world provide services in Industrial, Petrochemical, Food, Automobile, Steel Manufacturing, Metal Fabrication, Aeronautical, Automatic, Fertilizers.