Company Profile
OMICS International
OMICS International Conferences invites all the participants across the globe to attend the 8th World Medical Nanotechnology Congress & Expo during June 9-11, Dallas, USA. Medical Nanotechnology 2016 provides a perfect symposium for scientists, engineers, directors of companies and students in the field of Nanotechnology to meet and share their knowledge.
Contact Information
- Address
- Double Tree by Hilton DFW Airport North, Dallas, texas 75063 227
- Phone
- 17025085200