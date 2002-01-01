Company Profile

Opus One Solutions

Opus One Solutions logo
Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a distributed energy network. Opus One's intelligent energy networking platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows so that it can deliver real-time energy management and integrated planning to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets.

Contact Information

Address
348 A Queen Street West, Toronto, ON M5V 2A2 39
Phone
1-833-OPUS-ONE

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