Company Profile
Opus One Solutions
Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a distributed energy network. Opus One's intelligent energy networking platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows so that it can deliver real-time energy management and integrated planning to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets.
Contact Information
- Address
- 348 A Queen Street West, Toronto, ON M5V 2A2 39
- Phone
- 1-833-OPUS-ONE
- Website
- https://www.opusonesolutions.com