Company Profile
Orion market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Orion Market Research (OMR) is an Indian research company known for its crisp and concise reports.
The company is equipped with an experienced team and young brigade of analysts. The company provides quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, company profiling, consulting and other research-based services. OMR provide global and regional market reports of various domains such as healthcare, energy, IT, chemicals, and automobiles.
The company is equipped with an experienced team and young brigade of analysts. The company provides quality syndicated research reports, customized research reports, company profiling, consulting and other research-based services. OMR provide global and regional market reports of various domains such as healthcare, energy, IT, chemicals, and automobiles.
Contact Information
- Address
- 116, Shagun Arcade, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452010 101
- Phone
- +91-780-304-0404
- info@omrglobal.com
- Website
- https://www.omrglobal.com/