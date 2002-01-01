Oz-Chill Refrigerants

Oz-Chill is an Australian owned company dedicated in providing the highest quality natural refrigerants for all your air conditioning and refrigeration needs. Oz-Chill's hydrocarbon refrigerants are Energy Efficient, Environmentally Safe and Manufactured to the Highest Standard, making them ideal for your design and retrofit needs.

Oz-Chill's range of hydrocarbon refrigerants can provide energy savings of 10% up to 30% over old HFC and HCFC refrigerants. They are a great way to reduce large po