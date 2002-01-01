Company Profile
Portable Electric
Portable Electric (PE) is a Vancouver-based cleantech company and manufacturer of the VOLTstack e-Generator, a clean energy alternative to traditional gas and diesel generators. From small, nimble units capable of navigating disaster relief sites, to powerful systems capable of fast charging EVs, powering construction sites, or holding up Hollywood film shoots, Portable Electric sits at the forefront of the fast-growing mobile energy revolution.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3095 Hebb Ave, Vancouver, BC V5M4P7, Vancouver, British Columbia V5M4P7 39
- Phone
- 2365583822
- Website
- https://portable-electric.com/