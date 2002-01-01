Company Profile
Precision, Inc
Precision, Inc is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of custom and standard magnetic components and assemblies. The Minneapolis-based company has over 40 years of design experience and specializes in the creation of innovative and sophisticated solutions for solving customer magnetic technology needs. Precision, Inc uses cutting-edge materials and state-of-the-art design technology to deliver products across a broad range of industries including renewable energy.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1700 Freeway Blvd., Minneapolis, MN 55430 227
- Phone
- 763-561-6880
- Website
- http://www.precision-inc.com