Company Profile
Premier Improvements Solar
Premier Improvements Solar is a veteran-owned, 5-star rated solar installation company based in West Hartford, CT. We proudly serve homeowners across the entire state of Connecticut with premium solar panel installations, Smart-E Loan financing, and full-service solutions including new roof + solar and battery storage. At Premier Improvements Solar, we're proud to be Connecticut's trusted, veteran-owned solar energy company.
Contact Information
- Address
- 71 Raymond Rd Suite 115, West Hartford, Connecticut 6107 227
- Phone
- (860) 969-4006