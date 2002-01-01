Company Profile

Premier Improvements Solar

Premier Improvements Solar logo
Premier Improvements Solar is a veteran-owned, 5-star rated solar installation company based in West Hartford, CT. We proudly serve homeowners across the entire state of Connecticut with premium solar panel installations, Smart-E Loan financing, and full-service solutions including new roof + solar and battery storage. At Premier Improvements Solar, we're proud to be Connecticut's trusted, veteran-owned solar energy company.

Contact Information

Address
71 Raymond Rd Suite 115, West Hartford, Connecticut 6107 227
Phone
(860) 969-4006

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