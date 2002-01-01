Company Profile
Rayton Solar Inc.
Using a patent-pending process for use of Float Zone Silicon, Rayton Solar has developed the technology to produce solar panels that are 60% less expensive and 25% more efficient than the industry standard. By conducting ion implantation with a particle accelerator, Rayton can produce solar panels using 20 times less silicon than what is typically used to create just one. Rayton Solar is based in Los Angeles, Calif.
Contact Information
- Address
- 920 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, California 90401 227
- Phone
- (661) 373-7182
- info@raytonsolar.com
- Website
- http://www.raytonsolar.com