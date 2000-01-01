Company Profile
REECO RO Expozitii srl
International Trade Fair and Conference organiser for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency with Passive and Low Energy Houses.
Annual organiser of ENREG ENERGIA REGENERABILA in Arad city and of RENEXPO South-East Europe, Palace Hall Bucharest. Over 60 exhibitors, about 2000 visitors and 450 conference attendees participate at our events.
Annual organiser of ENREG ENERGIA REGENERABILA in Arad city and of RENEXPO South-East Europe, Palace Hall Bucharest. Over 60 exhibitors, about 2000 visitors and 450 conference attendees participate at our events.
Contact Information
- Address
- Revolutiei Bvd., nr. 96, ap. 4, Arad, Arad 310025 178
- Phone
- 0040257230099
- info@reeco.ro