Legacy Archive Entry
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Company Profile
RENEWABLE ENERGY CENTRE, MITHRADHAM
Renewable Energy Centre, Mithradham is the first fully solar educational institution in India dedicated to the promotion of environment and renewable energy. The centre has all facility for sustainable accomodation for 30 participants for training programmes, seminars and conferences.
Contact Information
- Address
- CHUNANGAMVELI, ALUVA, KOCHI, KERALA 683105 101
- Phone
- 0091-484-2839185
- Website
- http://www.mithradham.org