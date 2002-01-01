Renewable Energy Technology Center (RET-Center)

The Renewable Energy Technology Center in Windsor, Ontario opened its doors in August 2009. The Center took over space in an old, shuttered automotive manufacturing facility in the heart of the city, renovated it and re-purposed it to display the latest and best in renewable energy technologies with particular emphasis on solar technologies. The RET-Center houses solar companies such as Green Sun Rising, and has a training-dedicated area. The RET-Center operates 4 different solar systems, fully functional and in operation, plus additional demo units.