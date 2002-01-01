Company Profile
Reuters Events
Reuters Events is part of the Reuters News division of Thomson Reuters.
It delivers high-end conferences and exhibitions to diverse sectors including energy, insurance, pharmaceuticals, transportation, travel, strategy and technology. Its offerings help senior business professionals stay at the forefront of change through insight sharing and networking with peers.
It delivers high-end conferences and exhibitions to diverse sectors including energy, insurance, pharmaceuticals, transportation, travel, strategy and technology. Its offerings help senior business professionals stay at the forefront of change through insight sharing and networking with peers.
Contact Information
- Address
- 7-9 Fashion Street, London, UK E1 6PX 226
- Phone
- 0207 375 7500
- Website
- https://reutersevents.com/