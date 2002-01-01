Founded in 1955, Russelectric®, A Siemens Business provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in the healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically-integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry, and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.