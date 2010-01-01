Upon the previous success of three SNEC events, Shanghai New Energy Industry Association (SNEIA) decides to hold SNEC 4th (2010) International Photovoltaic Power Generation Conference & Exhibition [SNEC (2010) PV POWER EXPO] from May 5 to 7, 2010 at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), China. Moreover, during SNEC (2010) PV POWER EXPO, Shanghai will be hosting World Expo 2010 which has already attracted worldwide attention. It is believed that every participant of SNEC (2010) PV POWER EXPO will receive a double surprise and find it a worthwhile visit as well.