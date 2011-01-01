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Company Profile

Shanghai New Energy Industry Association

Shanghai New Energy Industry Association logo
Upon the previous success of four SNEC events, Shanghai New Energy Industry Association (SNEIA) plans to hold SNEC 5th (2011) International Photovoltaic Power Generation Conference & Exhibition [SNEC (2011) PV POWER EXPO] from February 22 to 24, 2011 at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), China.

Contact Information

Address
Room 1008, No. 1525 Jimao Tower, West Zhongshan Road, Shanghai China, Shanghai, Shanghai 200235 45
Phone
+86-21-64281523-8014

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