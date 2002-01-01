SIEL is a company boasting 30years experience in the production of Ups,solar inverters,Aeolian and fuel cells.

It is present in more than 30countries with dealers,able to supply the range of maintenance services supporting all products.

SIEL is experiencing the third phase of its corporate life,i.e. internationalisation through the expansion towards South Africa,India and the opening of a branch in New Jersey for the manufacturing of product lines specifically conceived for the American market.