Dallas, TX - Simon, Eddins & Greenstone, LLP, a law firm that has been helping the victims of mesothelioma in dealing with legal aspects of their unfortunate situation effectively, is announcing the addition of several new mesothelioma lawyers who will now assist their clients in filing mesothelioma lawsuits and claims. They are also announcing their permanent new office in California that specializes in mesothelioma and asbestos cases. SEG Law has vast experience in dealing with mesothelioma ca