Solaire Generation, Inc.

Solaire Generation is the market leader in solar carport design, innovation and technology, transforming parking lots into beautiful solar power plants. Solaire claims the largest corporate solar carport installation in the USA, a 3.6 MW installation at Dow Jones that incorporates 25 Premium F1 carports. Installed nationwide, Solaire structures are designed and fabricated in the USA. Optional features include advertising, water harvesting and OEM EV charging stations.