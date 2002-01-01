Company Profile
Solar San Antonio
Solar San Antonio is a non-profit 501(c)(3) advocacy and resource center for renewable and sustainable energy applications. Utilizing community education and outreach, we strive to decrease energy costs and improve the quality of life in San Antonio and South Texas.
We actively encourage the widespread use of solar and other renewable and sustainable energy sources informing the community about benefits to the regional economy, environment and human health, as well as supporting public policies
We actively encourage the widespread use of solar and other renewable and sustainable energy sources informing the community about benefits to the regional economy, environment and human health, as well as supporting public policies
Contact Information
- Address
- 118 Broadway, suite 621, San Antonio, Texas 78205 227
- Phone
- 210-354-0236
- Website
- http://www.solarsanantonio.org