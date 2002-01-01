Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Solar SME is a solar installation company that aims to provide safe, reliable, sustainable energy to empower communities. The company offers residential rooftop solar services, commercial solar services, solar panel maintenance, and solar and roofing repair, and was awarded as Panasonic's Fastest Growing Installer in the South-West Region and rated one of the top 500 solar contractors in 2019, 2020 and 2021 by Solar Power World magazine.