SOLON Corporation, a subsidiary of SOLON SE, was founded in 2007 as part of SOLON's initiative to develop the North American market. The subsidiary has built its own production facilities in Tucson, Arizona with a capacity of over 100MWp, where it manufactures UL-certified solar modules for the N.A. market. The SOLON Group's core business is the manufacture of solar modules in various performance categories and the construction of turnkey solar power plants.