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Legacy Archive Entry

This company profile was recorded in our directory between 2002–2024. Information may be outdated. Visit their website directly for current details.

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Company Profile

Sopogy, Inc.

Sopogy, Inc. logo
Sopogy, Inc. engages in the development, design, manufacturing and marketing of MicroCSP technologies - a comprehensive, low temperature, low cost approach to solar thermal. MicroCSP brings the economics of large Concentrating Solar Power systems to the industrial, commercial and utility sectors in a more manageable, durable and faster to deploy kit.

Contact Information

Address
2660 Waiwai Suite 201, Honolulu, HI 96819 227
Phone
8082163478

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