Legacy Archive Entry
This company profile was recorded in our directory between 2002–2024. Information may be outdated. Visit their website directly for current details.Visit Sopogy, Inc. →
Company Profile
Sopogy, Inc.
Sopogy, Inc. engages in the development, design, manufacturing and marketing of MicroCSP technologies - a comprehensive, low temperature, low cost approach to solar thermal. MicroCSP brings the economics of large Concentrating Solar Power systems to the industrial, commercial and utility sectors in a more manageable, durable and faster to deploy kit.
Contact Information
- Address
- 2660 Waiwai Suite 201, Honolulu, HI 96819 227
- Phone
- 8082163478
- dkimura@sopogy.com
- Website
- http://www.sopogy.com