Company Profile
Sorbead India
Sorbead India is today one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of Desiccants and Adsorbents in the country. Our wide range of products like Silica Gel, Molecular Sieves, Alumina Balls, Active primary packaging Desiccants, Oxygen absorbers Pharmaceutical Coils and Laminated Tubes as well as Aluminium tubes are in high demand across industries.
Contact Information
- Address
- 304-307, III Floor, Prayosha Complex, Next to Hyundai Motor Showroom,, Vadodara, Gujarat 390024 101
- Phone
- +912652761041
- sales@sorbeadindia.com
- Website
- http://www.sorbeadindia.com/