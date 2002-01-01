Southwest Windpower has been designing and distributing small wind turbines for more than 22 years and is the recognized global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of small wind systems (400-3000 watts). The company has been a pioneer in the development of wind technology and has built and shipped more than 160,000 wind turbines to over 120 countries worldwide and has sales representation in over 88 countries. Headquartered in Flagstaff Arizona.