Company Profile
SpecGrade LED
SpecGrade LED is a full service LED lighting manufacturer and engineering partner for the sports, airline, transportation, and industrial sectors. Raising the bar for energy-efficient lighting and highly specialized LED infrastructure, SpecGrade LED offers a full range of specialty grade LED lighting instruments for corporate and industrial use with the expertise to engineer the perfect solution to any application.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1010 TAYLOR STATION ROAD, SUITE C, Columbus, OH 43230 227
- Phone
- 888-410-5337
- info@specgradeled.com
- Website
- http://www.specgradeled.com