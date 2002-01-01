Company Profile

SpecGrade LED

SpecGrade LED logo
SpecGrade LED is a full service LED lighting manufacturer and engineering partner for the sports, airline, transportation, and industrial sectors. Raising the bar for energy-efficient lighting and highly specialized LED infrastructure, SpecGrade LED offers a full range of specialty grade LED lighting instruments for corporate and industrial use with the expertise to engineer the perfect solution to any application.

Contact Information

Address
1010 TAYLOR STATION ROAD, SUITE C, Columbus, OH 43230 227
Phone
888-410-5337

Social Media