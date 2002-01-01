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Company Profile

Sphere Fluidics Limited

Sphere Fluidics Limited logo
Sphere Fluidics Limited has developed unique products for use in single cell analysis and characterisation and provides collaborative R&D services in this area. We have patented novel systems that enable ultra-high throughput analysis of libraries of single cells and generation of their genetic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiles in miniaturised (pl to nl) volumes called picodroplets. Applications including: identification of novel microbial strains for biofuel production and generation of new enzymes for bioconversion.

Contact Information

Address
Wellington House, East Road, Cambridge, Cambridgeshire CB1 1BH 226
Phone
+44 1223 389004

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