Sphere Fluidics Limited has developed unique products for use in single cell analysis and characterisation and provides collaborative R&D services in this area. We have patented novel systems that enable ultra-high throughput analysis of libraries of single cells and generation of their genetic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiles in miniaturised (pl to nl) volumes called picodroplets. Applications including: identification of novel microbial strains for biofuel production and generation of new enzymes for bioconversion.