Company Profile
Stealth Power
Stealth Power Products are an intelligent mobile energy technology that provides power to run a vehicles electrical equipment including auxiliary HVAC, heat, lights, camera, communication equipment, weapons systems, surveillance equipment and power tools without idling the engine. Stealth Power products can substantially augment vehicle auxiliary electrical power and stand-alone generator power production without engaging the supporting engine. This reduction of prolonged idling substantially reduces fuel usage and costs while increasing operational performance.
Contact Information
- Address
- 3300 Bee Caves Dr Ste 650, Austin, TX 78746 227
- Phone
- 877-800-7676
- info@stealthpower.net
- Website
- http://stealthpower.net