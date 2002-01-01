Suneco Green Energy Limited was formed to provide alternative green energy solutions for both residential and business customers. We focus on the sales, installation, service and financing of all scale wind turbines, low carbon street light, solar heating systems and wind solar hybrid systems. By providing multiple product offerings, systems can be customized for each unique situation.

We take great pride in assisting individuals and business to navigate the process of "going green." We'll be there for you from the initial idea to final commissioning and provide prompt service to ensure that you have many wonderful years of renewable energy.

Our goal is to assist our community in achieving a sustainable lifestyle while saving money and the environment.

Please remember: Conservation is always the first step towards making a meaningful impact. Our team is dedicated to exploring conservation measures and supplementing with alternative energy solutions.

Explore a green energy solution with the help of Suneco.

Contact one of our experts to discover how you can take advantage of these opportunities to invest in your future.