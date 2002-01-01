Company Profile
Sunhub
Sunhub is a B2B solar equipment marketplace and procurement platform connecting buyers and suppliers of solar panels, inverters, batteries, and balance-of-system components. Through its chat-based Solar Trader platform, Sunhub enables real-time negotiation on pricing, delivery, and terms, with automated quotes, logistics support, and supplier vetting. The platform serves installers, EPCs, manufacturers, and global partners entering the U.S. solar market.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1925 St Clair Ave NE Suite # 206, Cleveland, OH 44114, Cleveland, Ohio 44114 227
- Phone
- 216) 800-9300
- Website
- https://www.sunhub.com/