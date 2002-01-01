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Company Profile

Sunsathi Solar Pvt Ltd

Sunsathi Solar Pvt Ltd logo
15+ Years of Experience in Solar Industry

Welcome to Sunsathi Solar Pvt. Ltd., India's leading solar inverter manufacturer. We are passionate about revolutionizing renewable energy with our premium solar inverters, which are designed to deliver exceptional efficiency, reliability, and sustainability.

About sunsathi solar dedication to innovation and quality has established us as a trusted leader in the industry, serving a diverse clientele from residential to commercial sectors.

Contact Information

Address
Govinda Industrial Park, Infront of Laali Lawn, Plot No 50, Walad MIDC, Amravati, Maharashtra, Amravati, Maharashtra 444607 101
Phone
+91 70588 51258

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