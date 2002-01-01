Company Profile
Sustainable Energy Fund
Sustainable Energy Fund is a non-profit organization that assists energy users in overcoming educational and financial barriers to a sustainable energy future: a future in which energy is harvested, converted, distributed and utilized in a manner that allows all to meet their energy needs without compromising the ability of their children and grandchildren to meet their needs.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1005 Brookside Rd, Suite 210, Allentown, PA 18106 227
- Phone
- 610-264-4440
- aburdine@thesef.org
- Website
- http://www.thesef.org