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Company Profile

Takeoffprojects

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If You are Looking for the Raspberry Pi Projects & support? With Takeoff Edu Group, students can unleash their creativity and turn their ideas into reality. Whether you are a beginner or an advanced learner, projects are a great way to improve your technical skills and knowledge.
Latest Raspberry Pi Projects: -
• IOT-Based Anti-Theft Flooring Mat system Using Raspberry PI
• Sign Recognition and Voice Conversion Device for Dumb

Visit:- https://takeoffprojects.com/raspberry-pi-projects

Contact Information

Address
Tirupati, Tirupati, Not Applicable 517501 101
Phone
09030333433

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