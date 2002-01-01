Company Profile
Takeoffprojects
If You are Looking for the Raspberry Pi Projects & support? With Takeoff Edu Group, students can unleash their creativity and turn their ideas into reality. Whether you are a beginner or an advanced learner, projects are a great way to improve your technical skills and knowledge.
Latest Raspberry Pi Projects: -
• IOT-Based Anti-Theft Flooring Mat system Using Raspberry PI
• Sign Recognition and Voice Conversion Device for Dumb
Visit:- https://takeoffprojects.com/raspberry-pi-projects
Latest Raspberry Pi Projects: -
• IOT-Based Anti-Theft Flooring Mat system Using Raspberry PI
• Sign Recognition and Voice Conversion Device for Dumb
Visit:- https://takeoffprojects.com/raspberry-pi-projects
Contact Information
- Address
- Tirupati, Tirupati, Not Applicable 517501 101
- Phone
- 09030333433