Company Profile
Takeoffprojects
At Takeoff Edu Group, we are highly proficient at offering clients customized robotics engineering projects that demonstrate the use of the latest technology integrated with their specific needs. The team of professional engineers and technicians with us, which are highly skilled, are dedicated to the deliverance of customized solutions that meet the needs of each client.
Contact Information
- Address
- Tirupati, Tirupati, Not Applicable 517501 101
- Phone
- 09030333433