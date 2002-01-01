Techmaniyaa

Whether you are dreaming to start your own business, an enterprise or looking to host personal blogs. We have affordable & cheap Linux Hosting plans comparatively to others hosting companies, however saves you by putting extra burden on your pocket. We know worth of your money, giving you a right package suits best for your urges & pricing, with no hidden cost.

Basically Linux Hosting Plans are shared hosting packages that means resource present on server will be shared to other sites. Shared Linux hosting plans works as mixture of LAMP i.e. is Linux, Apache server, MySQL & PHP. Some extra features are listed & come along with C-Panel.



Features of Shared Linux Hosting Plans:

• Softaculous Apps Installer

• Distributed DNS infrastructure with unlimited email accounts & sub-domains.

• DDoS Protection

• Backup Manager

• cPanel Access

• Varnish web acceleration

• SFTP Access to Transfer Files

• Automated Weekly Backup

• Google Apps Integration for Mail

• Hassle free support available

• POP / SMTP / Webmail Access



Linux Web Hosting Support Tools with Support Versions:

• WordPress

• CPanel

• Drupal

• Magento

• Joomla

• Apache

• MySQL

• PHP

• Prestashop

• Zen cart

• Open cart

• WHMCS

• All PHP based CMS, Software, Tools