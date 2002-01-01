Company Profile
Techscout.com
TechScout.com is one of the world's leading technology scouting organizations. Technology Scouts from multinational corporations, universities, research institutes and venture capital firms from around the world visit our online Boutique and use our dedicated Private Search service to find attractive technologies for their new products, services and investments. Innovators from across the technology spectrum visit our InnovatorCircle to commercialize their technologies.
Contact Information
- Address
- 50 Brown Street, Manchester, Greater Manchester M2 2JT 226
- Phone
- 07912510826
- Website
- http://techscout.com