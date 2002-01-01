Company Profile
The meeco Group
The meeco Group's core competence is offering high-end engineering, management and investment solutions in Clean Energy, Communications, Sponsorships, and Other Activities (Aviation, Reusable Resources).
The solutions meeco presents today are the result of years of experience and careers dedicated to development, sales, and project management primarily in renewable energies and resource management / preservation.
The solutions meeco presents today are the result of years of experience and careers dedicated to development, sales, and project management primarily in renewable energies and resource management / preservation.
Contact Information
- Address
- Industriestrasse 16, Zug, Zug 6304 208
- Phone
- +41 (41) 710 51 71
- info@meeco.net
- Website
- http://www.meeco.net