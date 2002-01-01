Company Profile

The meeco Group

The meeco Group logo
The meeco Group's core competence is offering high-end engineering, management and investment solutions in Clean Energy, Communications, Sponsorships, and Other Activities (Aviation, Reusable Resources).

The solutions meeco presents today are the result of years of experience and careers dedicated to development, sales, and project management primarily in renewable energies and resource management / preservation.

Contact Information

Address
Industriestrasse 16, Zug, Zug 6304 208
Phone
+41 (41) 710 51 71

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