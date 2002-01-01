Tianjin Hengji Steel Co., Ltd. We are an ISO 9001 Certified Company, produce ERW/welded/black/carbon steel pipe/tube, galvanized steel pipe/tube, square and rectangle hollow section and scaffolding pipe . Our products follow the standard of ASTM,BS,GB ect. mainly used for construction, steel structure,Oil and gas,Etc. We advantage has always been our ability to hight quality, deliver on time and Sincere service. Sales Manager : Xiaoxue zhao/E-mail: zhao@hjsteel