Company Profile
Tool.com
Tool.com is an online shop to buy various power tools/ hand tools/ garden tools/ construction tools/ automotive tools at wholesale price. We will work closely with you to guarantee an end product that will certainly please you. We are reliable, fast to react to changes and delivery dates, and committed to meeting your product requirements. Our goal is providing outstanding service and quality performance at an economical price and we promise to deliver quality products in an expedient manner.
Contact Information
- Address
- 25689 Shearer Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90001 USA, Los Angeles, CA 90001 227
- Phone
- 0012318899
- maketing@tool.com
- Website
- https://www.tool.com/