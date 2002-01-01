TUV Rheinland PTL

Based in Tempe, Ariz., TÜV Rheinland PTL, LLC is a leading provider of safety and performance testing, and market certification serving every sector of the photovoltaic and solar thermal marketplace, from the supply chain through installation. TÜV Rheinland PTL is a unique partnership between Arizona State University, an institution with more than 50 years of research on solar energy and extensive solar testing know-how, and TÜVRheinland®.