Company Profile
United Market Insight
United Market Insight provides cutting edge development and networking platforms to accelerate individual and corporate performance for today's international business leaders.
Leading the market in knowledge based conferences, trainings, workshops and events. UMI events delivers quality and innovation to global corporations for gaining the competitive advantage and empowering organizations for success.
UMI events are led by renowned industry experts with primary focus on comprehensive resear
Leading the market in knowledge based conferences, trainings, workshops and events. UMI events delivers quality and innovation to global corporations for gaining the competitive advantage and empowering organizations for success.
UMI events are led by renowned industry experts with primary focus on comprehensive resear
Contact Information
- Address
- Szent Istvan Krt, Budapest, 5th District 1055 99
- Phone
- +361445 2269
- tnovak@umievents.com