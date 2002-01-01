Company Profile

Universal Expo Group

Universal Expo Group logo
The Alternative Energy & Building Efficiency Conference & Exhibition draws Architects, Engineers, Local & State Municipalities, Builders, Contractors, Universities & Colleges, Healthcare Facilities, Resorts & Hotels, Industrial Centers and much more to see and learn about new technology, products and services in alternative energy and building efficiency. Our event is Feb 4-5 2014 at the XL Center in Hartford CT.

Contact Information

Address
70 New Canaan Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut 06880 227
Phone
203-957-3700 x106

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