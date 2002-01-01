Company Profile
Universal Expo Group
The Alternative Energy & Building Efficiency Conference & Exhibition draws Architects, Engineers, Local & State Municipalities, Builders, Contractors, Universities & Colleges, Healthcare Facilities, Resorts & Hotels, Industrial Centers and much more to see and learn about new technology, products and services in alternative energy and building efficiency. Our event is Feb 4-5 2014 at the XL Center in Hartford CT.
Contact Information
- Address
- 70 New Canaan Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut 06880 227
- Phone
- 203-957-3700 x106
- jonl@uexpos.com
- Website
- http://www.uexpos.com