Universal Solar System

We develop and design solar powered systems that deliver consistently clean, reliable energy at a cost that's attractive even in the most competitive markets. We will walk you through every step of the solar process, from understanding your savings going forward to monitoring the solar generation your system will produce. We take care of everything for you, from HOA paperwork to city permits to the installation of your system. The success of our company is based on solid financial business principles rather than being dependent on helpful but temporary government incentives that available in various markets. We believe, and we have proven, that with smart technology choices and stream-lined project management we can deliver clean power at competitive pricing, while satisfying the financial expectations of our clients.



Our ability to bring solar projects to fruition with unmatched financial returns to our clients is a testament to the strength of our team and our leadership.