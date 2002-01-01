Company Profile
Vivint Solar
Vivint Solar is a leading provider of simple, affordable solar solutions. As an early adopter of the power purchase agreement (PPA) model, Vivint Solar designs, installs, and maintains cost-effective solar energy systems. The company provides award-winning service and support while saving customers money and protecting the environment. For more information, visit www.vivintsolar.com.
Contact Information
- Address
- 4931 N. 300 W., Provo, UT 84604 227
- Phone
- 415-706-9778
- kady.cooper@vivint.com
- Website
- http://vivintsolar.com