Company Profile
Wind Energy Update
We are a global business intelligence and conference company. Part of the First Conferences Ltd group, it's our people that make us the market leader we are today. We are passionate about realising the potential of wind energy to its fullest, and look to do so by building on the strengths we've developed over 19 years of business success.
Contact Information
- Address
- 7-9 Fashion Street, London, England E1 6PX 226
- Phone
- +44 (0) 20 7375 7224
- tom@windenergyupdate.com