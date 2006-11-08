Russia: a fresh lease of life to water treatment in Europe

London - November 8, 2006 - Frost & Sullivan (http://www.environmental.frost.com) will host an exclusive interactive briefing on 16 November, 2006, at 11:00 a.m. GMT to provide equipment manufacturers, service providers, end-users and other industry participants with an overview of the growing importance of Russia in the European water treatment market.



Highlights of the briefing include: an analysis of key investment trends, growth opportunities, key trends and current prospects in the Russian municipal water markets that have for some time now gained the attention of some of the major water market players in Europe as a potentially large and expanding market. In 2005, the total revenues in the Russian water and wastewater treatment market (including networks and treatment plants) were $960 million. This is indicative both of the budding promise of this market resting on the assurance of growing international investment as well as current established market demand for such infrastructural development.



Those interested in participating in this outlook should send an e-mail to Chiara Carella - Corporate Communications at chiara.carella@frost.com with the following information: your full name, company name, title, telephone number, e-mail address, city, state, and country. Upon receipt of the above information, we will send you a confirmation/pass code for the life briefing.



‘The market for water and wastewater treatment equipment as well as networks and pumping stations is dominated by local Russian manufacturers and suppliers - explains Suchitra Padmanabhan -. It is evident that this category controls a majority of revenue shares in the market; nearly 70 percent currently. There continues to be a strong apprehension towards foreign operators and investments in Russia until they prove their long-term interest not just in big cities such as Moscow and Saint Petersburg, but also in middle and small cities.’



This briefing will benefit equipment manufacturers and service providers by providing in-depth coverage and analysis of recent trends and new contracts in the Russian municipal water markets by outlining current opportunities in this market.



Frost & Sullivan, a global growth consulting company, has been partnering with clients to support the development of innovative strategies for more than 40 years. The company’s industry expertise integrates growth consulting, growth partnership services, and corporate management training to identify and develop opportunities. Frost & Sullivan serves an extensive clientele that includes Global 1000 companies, emerging companies, and the investment community by providing comprehensive industry coverage that reflects a unique global perspective and combines ongoing analysis of markets, technologies, econometrics, and demographics. For more information, visit http://www.frost.com



Contact:

Chiara Carella

Corporate Communications - Europe

P: +44 (0) 20 7343 8314

F: +44 (0) 20 7730 3343

E: chiara.carella@frost.com