Biogas for the UK

MT-ENERGIE commits to the UK-Biogas Market



MT-ENERGIE is a privately owned company with a proven track record of strong and healthy growth in Europe.

As a pioneer in the European biogas industry, MT-ENERGIE GmbH has an excellent reputation and is a leading player in this sector. Their latest commitment is to the UK market by opening the Reading-based MT-ENERGIE UK LTD.



The renowned biogas specialist Hardy Radke brings his UK biogas market experience to lead the team at MT-ENERGIE UK LTD. Radke, who originally worked in the field of anaerobic wastewater and waste treatment, sees a huge potential in the UK biogas market, “With our biogas plants, components and services we not only serve the agricultural market, but also the expanding organic waste market. Our product portfolio includes biogas plants treating organic waste from public and private sector sources, providing solutions for waste management infrastructure programmes in Great Britain.”



“We see a considerable commitment to biogas in the UK. The Government has clearly declared themselves in favour of the expansion of renewable energy.” Dr. Holger Schmitz, Managing Director of MT-ENERGIE GmbH & Co. KG explains. “We have repeatedly demonstrated in the past that we are able to establish ourselves very quickly to significantly contribute to a new market. We are convinced that our proven biogas technology will appeal to our British clientele as well,” Dr. Schmitz declares.



MT-ENERGIE services include the project development, design, planning and building of biogas operations and special components such as biogas upgrading (bio-methane) and injection systems.



Experience gained since 1995 in Germany, across the EU and in North America in all aspects of the anaerobic digestion (AD) field has enabled MT-ENERGIE to invent and develop innovative process technology and high quality digester components.



Besides the laboratory analyses of input and output substrates, MT-ENERGIE offers extensive engineering, technical and biological process expertise, with a strong reputation for post installation support.



This makes MT-ENERGIE one of the most experienced and most advanced suppliers of all needs related to successful Biogas Projects.



One of the first appearances of MT-ENERGIE UK at an exhibition will be at the Royal Show, which will take place from 7 until 10 July 2009 in Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire.